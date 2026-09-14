Three arrested for trespassing at border wall construction site

(KGUN) — Three people were arrested for trespassing during a protest at a border wall construction site Monday afternoon.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened east of the Santa Cruz–Cochise County line.

Security at the site contacted the individuals, telling them they were not authorized to remain in the area. "The individuals were directed to leave but refused to comply," the office said.

The protesters then moved farther into the restricted area, accessing construction material, authorities said.

"Their actions created a safety and security concern for the protesters, construction personnel, private security personnel, and responding law enforcement officers."

Deputies responded and arrested three individuals. They were booked into the Cochise County Jail on disorderly conduct charges.

Sheriff Mark Dannels released the following statement: