'Threats of violence' cancel Catalina Foothills School District Board Meeting

Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 25, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Governing Board meeting of the Catalina Foothills School District scheduled for Tuesday, April 25 has been canceled after 'threats of violence and acts of intimation,' according to the Board.

School board leadership requested the meeting be canceled.

“We are committed to ensuring a safe and constructive environment for our community to engage with the board and district staff. We will take steps as needed to ensure that goal,” says Baord President Eileen Jackson.

