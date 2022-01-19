Threat situation prompts evacuations in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police have cleared out an area of midtown where they say a man is making threats.

It started around 2 p.m. when officers located a stolen car at the Speedway at Broadway and Columbus.

Police said a man made threats so they evacuated the area.

As of 4 p.m. hostage negotiators and a bomb squad are on scene.

So far, there are no reports of injuries in this incident.

KGUN 9's crew on the scene says Columbus is closed from Broadway to Catalina and several side streets in the area are also blocked.

They say traffic is running smoothly along Broadway for the time being.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

