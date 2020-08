TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly 8,000 households on Tucson's southside are without power.

Tucson Electric Power's website estimates power will be back on for those customers by 4:00 a.m.

The lights have been out for most of them since around 8:45 p.m.

Power has been returned to more than 1,000 customers.

So far, TEP has not said what caused this outage.