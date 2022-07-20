TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Public Service (APS) has restored electricity for thousands of people in Casa Grande, Ariz. following a two-day power outage.

APS Senior Communications Consultant Mike Philipsen told KGUN 9 Wednesday the community's power lines were finally reconnected.

The electric company says crews were working around the clock since Monday to resolve the issue, warning motorists to drive cautiously in the area.

"As we begin to get power restored, you may see your neighbor's lights on, while your location remains without power," APS shared online. "Different parts of a neighborhood may be supported with different equipment/structures, and not everything may be restored at the same time."

Anyone paying for APS service and is experiencing a power outage should report it on their website.