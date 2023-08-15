Thousands of students move into the dorms at the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday, Aug. 15 is the first official day of move-in for students at the University of Arizona. The 23 dorm buildings will welcome 7,403 undergraduate students. That is max dorm capacity at the University of Arizona.

Housing and Residential Life staff will be there to help the students get adjusted before the first day of school next week. Alex Blandeburgo, Jr., the Executive Director of Housing and Residential Life, tells KGUN 9 they’ve seen a shift in interest when it comes to students living on campus.

“The biggest change is the amount of students that we want to live on campus again. Primarily in the past we have been primarily freshmen, and then second year. Third year students typically move off but we've had a large demand for students since the pandemic to live on campus," said Blandeburgo.

There are some new additions and upgrades in the dorms this year, like new kitchenettes for students to use and updating the common area lounge furniture too.

“From a student's perspective, it's much easier to connect to the institution and the resources when you start off on campus. There's more structure and more support mechanisms," said Blandeburgo.