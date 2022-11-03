Thousands of students from across Southern Arizona attend Construction Career Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students from across Southern Arizona attended a Construction Career Day to learn about trades that don’t require a college education.

Jorge Villanueva from Valencia Middle School said, “I got inspired.”

Abdul Hemetel from Catalina High School said, “I’m going to be able to do more than what my parents and what their parents did.”

This year, attendance hit an all-time high. Over 4,000 students were able to experience different careers in construction, electrical and more.

The experience changed the perspectives of many students.

“I only had like two thoughts of what I want to be. Now I have many options since I learned a little bit here,” said Villanueva.

They realized there are more options than going to college after high school.

“Knowing that you have to pay a lot to go to college, and knowing that I can do all this stuff without college, made me think about it,” said student Genesis Macias.

“Something like welding, you only need six months of training. And to me that’s a lot better than four years of college,” said Dominic Martin, a student at Utterback Middle School.

Alex Madrid with Ashton Construction said there's a huge need for construction workers.

“It is difficult right now because we stopped focusing really on construction and we really focused on that you have to go to college. And there is a need, yes, definitely, for college, but you actually need craft workers,” said Madrid.

Many companies offered job opportunities, so one of these students could be a part of the next generation of contractors.