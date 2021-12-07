Thousands of jobs available at Thursday event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of jobs will be available at a Dec. 9 job fair downtown.
The fair will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Downtown Tucson Convention Center, 280 S. Church Ave.
Participants include UArizona, Desert Diamond Casinos, HSL Asset Management, Casino del Sol and Royal Automotive.
For more information, visit jobertising.com.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter