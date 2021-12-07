Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Thousands of jobs available at Thursday event

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed on a business window, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Now hiring generic
Posted at 1:00 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 15:00:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of jobs will be available at a Dec. 9 job fair downtown.

The fair will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Downtown Tucson Convention Center, 280 S. Church Ave.

Participants include UArizona, Desert Diamond Casinos, HSL Asset Management, Casino del Sol and Royal Automotive.

For more information, visit jobertising.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!