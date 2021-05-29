Thousands of flags planted to honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Roughly one hundred people came out to the South Lawn Cemetery Saturday, to honor and remember those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Volunteers placed thousands of flags by veteran graves, as they do every year for Memorial Day.

“Today is the day that we remember our fallen comrades,” Dan Watson told KGUN9.

Watson is the President of VFW 549 Riders. He served in the Navy for six years.

“None of us would be here if it weren’t for veterans and especially those who died in combat,” said Watson.

“It’s emotional. It tears at your heartstrings,” added Gregory Harrell.

Harrell is the Commander of VFW Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 549. He served in the Air Force for more than 20 years.

“And if you just go and you put a flag on these graves and you look at the ages, you can tell in an instant that the individual did not live a long life...and you knew exactly what his end was,” said Harrell

“The span that I’ve seen so far is all the way from the Spanish American War to Afghanistan,” added Watson.

The Cub Scouts were also out, placing flags by veteran graves.

“If you don’t teach the past, then you;re bound to repeat it in the future. Bottom line is that it’s or job to make sure that our younger generations understand the sacrifices that were made,” Harrell told KGUN9.

Also helping out were the Legions, the AMVETS, the DAVT, the Veterans of Foreign wars. They left behind hours of hard work and a cemetery full of American flags.

“There isn’t much more that can bring humanity together than to see these brave men and women and what they have done for our country,” said Harrell.

“This is something I think about every day. This weekend is a joyful occasion for me because the rest of the country joins me in remembering,” added Watson.

“There is nothing more important for us to never forget those who came before us,” Harrell told KGUN9.