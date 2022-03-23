Thousands of flags placed to remember lives lost during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — 2,800 white flags were placed in the University of Arizona Mall today. One flag for every ten Arizonans lost to COVID-19.

“He was an outgoing man,” said Julie Martinez. Her husband died in January 2021 after 19 days in the hospital.

“He had no enemies, everyone he met was his friend,” said Martinez.

It has been two years this month since stay-at-home orders were issued, and the UArizona closed and enacted their first COVID-19 precautions.

The University Religious Council held two events with speeches, poems, and songs.

“This day is a day to recognize the loss of so many and so much, to help promote healing and to bring a message of help as we move forward,” University Religious Council President Lynn Hourani.

Martinez says the flags made her family feel like they are not alone.

"I’m not the only one,” she said. “There are so many people affected by this.”

——-

Brian Brennan is an Meteorologist and reporter for KGUN 9. Brian’s fascination with weather began as a kid in Arizona watching the intense thunderstorms during monsoon. Seeing ice fall from the sky (in the form of hail) onto the hot desert got him hooked. Brian also has a passion for telling people’s stories and reporting. He has covered major breaking news, court trials, Nellis Air Force Base, and has put himself at the center of many weather events. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brian by emailing brian.brennan@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

