TEP outages reported on Tucson's east side and in Sahuarita Wednesday afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

A new outage is reported in Sahuarita, affecting about 1405 customers.

——

Tucson Electric Power is reporting multiple power outages around the Tucson metro area Wednesday, July 19.

As of about 3:45 p.m., more than 2,000 customers are without power around Ventana Canyon.

In a smaller outage east of Vail, TEP is reporting crews on scene due to downed poles. According to TEP, that outage—started after Monday evening's storm—is due to be resolved Wednesday night.

Stay updated in real-time by viewing TEP's outage map.

