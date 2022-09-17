This year's Sonoran Restaurant Week was bigger and better

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Organizers say this Sonoran Restaurant Week had more participating restaurants and customers than ever before.

Sonoran restaurant week began four years ago with only a handful of restaurants. This year, 107 participated, offering a specialty menu inspired by Sonoran cuisine.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase what restaurants can do, outside the regular menu,” said Maria Mazon, Owner of Boca.

This week was the perfect time for Sonoran Chef Maria Mazon to show off her cultural roots.

“For me Tucson and Sonora is the same," Mazon said. "We share the same sunset, the same people, the same food. It's very cool to be able to represent both sides.”

Mazon’s Sonoran menu offered potato crema, short rib gordita, and plantains. These delicious dishes are one reason owner’s say this year’s Sonoran Restaurant Week was busier than ever.

“Revenue-wise this week is an easy 25-30% above last week,” said Doug Levy, Owner of Feast.

A few miles east, Levy saw the same large crowds. He says it was a blessing and curse.

“It’s been great in terms of the number of new faces we see this year, people discovering us," Levy said. "It’s been worse because of the sudden influx of people during a staffing crisis.”

That’s why Feast won't be open Sunday for the last day of Sonoran Restaurant Week, but you can still try specialties at most of the other participating restaurants.

