This Arizona campground is one of the best in the US

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Dyrt, a well-known site for camping information nationwide, has announced its list for the best places to camp in 2023.

An Arizona campground, North Rim of the Grand Canyon, ranked third in the top 10 list of best campgrounds in mountain regions around the US.

The Dyrt's Top 10 Mountain Region Campgrounds

1. Goblin Valley State Park— Utah

2. Many Glacier Campground— Montana

3.North Rim Campground— Arizona

4. Watchman Campground— Utah

5. City of Rocks National Reserve Campground— Idaho

6. Upper Teton View Dispersed— Wyoming

7. Volcano Peak Campground— Utah

8. Altatl Rock Campgrounds— Nevada

9. Balisade Basecamp RV Resort— Colorado

10. Midtown Mountain Campground & RV Park— New Mexico

The two predecessors to the Arizona campground are well-liked because of the rock formations in Utah and the beautiful setting of the Montana Glacier National Park.

Still, the North Rim Campground holds its high rank for reasons Arizona locals know all-too well. The campground gives a front row seat to the unparalleled views of one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

The campground received the rank because of the Dyrt's reviews and rankings by their community of avid campers. The Arizona campground closed for the winter, and has yet to open this year.

Anyone interested in seeing if this destination matches it's rank can expect to check availability once the campground reopens June 9. It is expected to close again October 15.