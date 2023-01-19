Thirty minimum-security inmates moves from prison satellite camp during investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson federal prison's satellite camp was placed on modified operations Nov. 12. Thirty inmates were moved to another facility.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the minimum-security camp — adjacent to United States Penitentiary Tucson at 9849 S. Wilmot Road — during an investigation.

The Federal of Prisons told KGUN 9 via email:

we can confirm, the satellite camp adjacent to the United States Penitentiary (USP) Tucson was placed on modified operations on November 12, 2022. Modified operations refer to a temporary change to some institution operations that may include inmate movement, programs, and/or services. Wardens may establish controls or implement temporary security measures to ensure the good order and security of their institution. Ordinarily, institutions remain on modified operations in order to thoroughly investigate an incident and ensure the safety of staff and inmates.



Specifically, the minimum-security inmates assigned to the satellite camp were relocated temporarily to a vacant housing unit within USP Tucson while the current investigation continues. These lower-security inmates are under modified operations within the confines of this USP housing unit and cannot come in contact with or in proximity to higher-security inmates. With respect to the day-to-day operations of the facility during modified operations, inmates have access to unit team staff, medical care, regular meals, social visitation, exercise equipment, telephones, postal mail, and electronic mail. Currently, there are approximately 70 inmates assigned to this unit.







Additionally, regarding the satellite camp, newly committed minimum-security individuals designated to and arriving at the satellite camp at USP Tucson after the incident on November 12, 2022, are residing in the satellite camp facility under normal operations. Currently, there are approximately 30 inmates assigned to the camp.







Additionally, regarding the satellite camp, newly committed minimum-security individuals designated to and arriving at the satellite camp at USP Tucson after the incident on November 12, 2022, are residing in the satellite camp facility under normal operations. Currently, there are approximately 30 inmates assigned to the camp.

----