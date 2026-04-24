Third suspect in fatal shooting arrested following deadly attempted robbery, PCSD says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff’s Department detectives arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred during an attempted robbery earlier this week, an official said.

Joshua Nicholas Escobar was taken into custody without incident near West Ajo Way and South 12th Avenue by Fugitive Investigative Unit detectives at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to PCSD.

Escobar faces several felony charges including first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The arrest stems from an incident on Monday, April 20. According to PCSD, deputies responded to a residence in the 3600 block of West Avenida Fria just after 6:00 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators determined that three male suspects—at least one of whom was a juvenile—attempted to rob a juvenile victim at gunpoint.

During the encounter, the victim produced his own firearm and discharged it, striking two of the suspects.

One suspect was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A second suspect, who is a juvenile, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries before being booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Complex on murder and robbery charges.

Escobar was the third suspect involved in the encounter and had been outstanding since Monday evening. Sheriff’s officials stated there are no other outstanding suspects at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.