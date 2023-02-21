Third round of solar co-op launches in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local solar co-op is looking to help make the path to solar and battery storage easier for Southern Arizona residents.

Solar United Neighbors is a local non-profit that is launching the 2023 Tucson solar co-op to help neighbors produce their own power, protect themselves from climate change and also save money.

“A lot of people have been waiting to go solar just because there’s not a lot of clarity in the federal legislation and state and senate federal incentives, said Adrian Keller, Arizona Program Director for Solar United Neighbors.

New federal legislation, funding for low and moderate income households and an emphasis on battery storage are all key components of this year’s co-op.

After already two rounds of the program, and with the growing popularity of rooftop solar here in southern Arizona, the program started noticing the attention from residents as new legislation came into play.

With the federal passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last year, co-op members have the chance for a solar tax credit. Homeowners can take a 30% tax credit for battery storage for the next 10 years.

“As a result of the IRA, the federal tax credit has been extended to that full 30% again. So, I think for the people of Tucson, this is a really excellent year to go solar and maximize those financial savings," said Keller.

Solar United Neighbors also explains when battery storage is paired with solar, it helps bolster the grid during severe monsoons.