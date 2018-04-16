Thief steals TV, tries to sell it back to victim

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who allegedly stole a TV and tried to sell it on Craigslist.

According to the department, the man stole the TV, as well as other items, from a home in the 1900 block of West Paseo Reforma South in November.

Shortly after, the victim answered the Craigslist ad, meeting the seller at a Circle K near Swan and Camp Lowell. The victim verified that it was the TV that had been stolen. The suspect then left the TV and ran away.

Deputies are looking for a white man in his 20s and 30s, with blonde hair and blue eyes, who stands between 6 feet tall and 6-2. He was last seen driving a green Chevrolet Malibu.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.