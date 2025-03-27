They've got HOPE: Adoptable pets on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 and 3pm.

- Maddie is a 5-year-old brown tabby cat, with one ear that goes up, and one that goes down! She has been at the shelter for about 4 years, so it's high time she found a home! She doesn't love being picked up, but she loves being petted and just lounging around. She's a sweetheart once she warms up!

- Jewels is a 5-year-old Russian blue cat. This spicy lady is very curious and very vocal. She also really loves to play, and she gets along with dogs, but she wants to be the only cat in your home.

- Chance is a 5-year-old brindle shepherd mix. This sweet, polite boy is deaf, and incredibly he knows several hand signals, so he's completely trained! And as a bonus, being deaf means he won't bark at the doorbell! He's eager to please, gentle and friendly.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, where she worked in journalism, met her husband and welcomed their baby boy, before moving back home. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.