"They're making a living and a difference" Small Business Saturday supports local shops

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the heart of Tucson, there's a local book shop that has stocked its shelves every day since 1988. Founded by two sisters, Mostly Books has thousands of books and some of them are autographed by the author.

"They just celebrated 34 years," Jody Hardy, the manager, said. "One of my favorite moments is when an author will come in a sign their stock."

For one of its most regular customers Sharon, she says it's the best place to find books.

"They keep track of what I read and when i come in for a new book, they tell me if I already read it," she said. "If you want something they'll find it and they order books for me all the time."

So as Small Business Saturday comes around, the crew at Mostly Books are eager to introduce more people to reading.

"It's a really fun environment and good people come in," Hardy said.

She said it's important to support local businesses. Small Business Saturday was established to help customers focus on supporting local businesses especially during the holiday season.

"It's very important to support your local bookstores because you keep the money in your economy and it goes back in to help your firefighters, your teachers," she said. "And the people that work in the local book stores actually read the books. We aren't an online algorithm when you tell us what you like, we'll be able to pick a book for you."

