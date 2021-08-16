These Arizona concert venues will require COVID-19 vaccination proof or negative test result

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of independent concert venues in Arizona announced Monday that they will soon require customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to attend a show.

The venues include 191 Toole, Fox Tucson Theatre, the Rialto Theatre, Club Congress, Crescent Ballroom, Celebrity Theatre, Marquee Theatre, The Nash, The Nile Theater, Orpheum, The Rebel Lounge, The Rhythm Room, Valley bar, Walter Wherehouse, and Westside Blues Jazz.

In an open letter, the group said it is still working through the logistics of how the verification process will work.

Read the full letter below: