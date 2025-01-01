There's a stomach bug going around. Here's what to look for

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Across the country, the stomach bug or Norovirus is in full force. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it's the leading cause of vomiting, diarrhea, and food-borne illnesses in the United States.

Epidemiology Program Manager for the Pima County Health Department Anissa Taylor said there are over 400 lab-reported cases of the virus in Pima County.

“Norovirus is pretty common this time of year from about Thanksgiving to Easter," she said.

The CDC said people can develop symptoms after 12 to 48 hours after being exposed and encouraged to stay home at least two days after symptoms stop. Taylor said the average time being sick with the virus is about 72 hours.

“People feel really awful. It's vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and body aches,” she said. “It’s very contagious, it can spread from door handles, faucets our hands or fingernails, it can spread in food too if you haven’t washed your hands.“

And she says hand sanitizer won't be the best defense.

“You really have to scrub it off and hand sanitizer has to be a certain amount of alcohol and that’s not feasible," she said.