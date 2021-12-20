'There is definitely a need for tax credit': Schools urge tax payers to donate tax credit

TUCSON, Ariz. — As the New year rolls around, it's almost time to file taxes. There's a way that people can direct their state taxes to a specific place to help the community. It's called the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit and it helps schools across the state.

Tuscon Unified School District's Executive Director for Finance Renee Weatherless said the tax credit helps public schools and gives tax payers control over where they send their money.

"You are helping the students with funding sources that they wouldn’t have otherwise," she said. "So with limited funding within the state, we cover the basics of education and in the classroom, but these funds are used to supplement to be over above and beyond that, to give them experiences that wouldn’t normally be available."

Individuals can donate up to $200 while married couples filing jointly can send $400, which the school can use right away. Tax payers can direct their money to a specific school, fee, program or field trip. In Arizona, officials at TUSD said tax payers can get their tax contribution back when you file your tax return.

Over at Santa Rita High School, the assistant principal Rosalinda Rodriguez said they are always looking for tax credit donations, but it's not something they see very often. But, she said, the funds they do receive, they certainly use.

"We're encouraging everyone who if you have your student in a public school donate to the public schools those are the ones that are really in need," she said. "Santa Rita High School is a high needs school and it definitely has a need to receive a tax credit donation."

She said she encourages people to look at the high need schools in the area like Santa Rita High School and donate to them.

"It's to get those programs running," she said. "We are one of the smallest comprehensive high schools which includes all the programs that big schools would have."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

