The Tucson Gridiron League offers a safe football experience for all ages- boys and girls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Gridiron League is a local nonprofit that's mission is to create a safe and enjoyable space for aspiring athletes.

“I feel like when you’re playing flag it’s easier to grasp the sport because you’re not worried about getting hit,” said Jose Cardenas, President of Tucson Gridiron League.

Cardenas, founder and president of Tucson Gridiron League, created the organization in 2021, with the belief that a safer environment allows those who are developing their skills, to better focus on their craft.

Tucson Gridiron League

“I know my first time playing, I was in 8th grade, and I had no idea how to play football. If I would have had the opportunity to play flag football and just learn it from the ground up, I feel like I would have been a better athlete when it came to tackle football,” said Cardenas.

His love for flag football roots from his time enlisted in the Marine Corps.

“When I was in the Marine Corps, I used to always play flag football with buddies and created a brotherhood. I wanted to bring that back to Tucson and I noticed nothing else like that going on out here,” Cardenas said.

More than just a brotherhood- TGL offers youth teams 5-15 years old, and men’s and women’s teams 15 years and up.

“We travel everywhere playing the sport we love,” said Abby Rustand, player and league ambassador.

The Tucson Gridiron League is family owned and operated. Even those not related by blood would never know the difference.

“I have a lot of parents that have told me, you know what, you’re a father figure to my child. He looks up to you in many ways," said Vice President, Raul Alvarado.

“It just makes it even more special that it’s with family. Being able to play the sport you love with people you really bond with,” said Rustand.

Alvarado is both Vice President and head coach for the 12U boys Firebirds team.

Tucson Gridiron League

He and Cardenas's goal is to never allow a child who wants to play the game, to miss out due to financial hardships.

“We give them the opportunity to join and learn the game of football and change somebody’s life,” said Alvarado.