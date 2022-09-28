The success behind local restaurant Tacos Apson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tacos Apson has been serving these Sonoran-style tacos for 22 years, and in that time the owner has never changed anything about the way they make their food. Customers say it’s not only the taste that keeps them coming back, but also “la ambiente.”

“I guess the ambiente, what they say ‘the environment,’” said Jorge Herrera. He’s been coming to Tacos Apson for 15 years. He likes how the cooks have always kept the tacos coming, and how he gets to see how they’re made.

“I’ve tried other places but it’s nothing compared to these,” he said.

Owner Francisco Durazo said he’s taken pride in the flavor of the food and the commitment to tradition.

“What we’re trying to do is do it the same as we do it in our country back in Mexico,” said Durazo.

He’s served his food like how it’s served in his hometown, Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico. This is also one meaning behind the name: Agua Prieta, SONora.

“You can see what we’re cooking. We can see the grill. We can see how we chop the meat and everything. That’s part of our success,” he said.

The other part, he said, is the name. His father recommended he name the restaurant after his band “Los Apson.” His band from the 1960’s was known for many of their songs, including ‘No Hay Amor’.

The inside of the restaurant shows pictures of his dad’s band. Customers used to sit inside, but it was closed during the pandemic, along with outdoor seating.

“The first week of the pandemic was terrible for us,” he said. After that, he said business went back up, ”even in the pandemic we did very good.”

Durazo said the way they cook their meat fresh everyday is unlike anywhere in Tucson. The most popular menu items for customers are the rib, Apson and hass tacos.

For customer Steven Garces, it was his first time trying Tacos Apson. He recently heard about the restaurant, and he said his tacos were full of flavor.

“It’s close and it’s not expensive. So it most definitely hits all the checkmarks for us to come back,” said Garces.

The restaurant is located on 3501 S. 12th Ave. Durazo’s family has helped him run this location and his newer location on 6741 N. Thornydale Rd #121.

His plan for Tacos Apson is to bring back indoor seating and remodel the inside to make the experience even better for customers.