The show must go on: Act One helps bring the arts to schools in need

TUCSON, Ariz. — Even with a lack of arts funding for Arizona schools, a local nonprofit is making sure that the shows, and field trips, go on.

Act One, which is dedicated to making arts experiences accessible to Arizona’s Title I schools, continues its mission of bringing art and culture to young students.

Established in 2011, Act One provides in-person and virtual field trips and partners with local libraries to offer Culture Passes, giving students and families opportunities to experience the arts at no cost.

Larry Starks accompanied his granddaughter Aleena on an Act One field trip to see "Louis: The Sun King" at Park Place Mall's Art's Express Theatre, a performance showcasing music and vibrant costumes.

“Of course, (I) come support my granddaughter,” Starks shared with a smile, explaining how much he values these cultural experiences. “It’s really good to be a part of the arts, especially at a young age… Just the exposure is really nice and really good.”

For Starks, this wasn’t just an event but a memory he’ll cherish.

“I know it’s something she’ll remember…from now until forever,” he said.

Aleena, a first-grader, was thrilled by the show.

“The music was really, really beautiful,” she said, recounting her favorite element of the show. She also admired the colorful costumes, calling them “really, really cool.”

Susie Napper, the performer in "Louis: The Sun King," was equally delighted by the young audience’s enthusiasm.

“I love it,” she said about performing for children. “I love hearing…the commentaries afterward. What we call question time are usually more like comments.”

Napper said that children’s observations often surprise her.

“So many kids said we loved the music," she said. "And then finally somebody said we loved the pictures. That was very interesting.”

This particular show was tailored for slightly older audiences, but Napper enjoyed adapting it for a group as young as six.

“Usually it’s geared for a slightly older group,” she explained, “but we do use some unusual terms, and I assume they got a lot of it.”

For Napper, introducing history to children is vital.

“I think kids nowadays don’t know enough about history and don’t understand that this has, amazingly enough, affected their lives," she said. "It’s changed their lives.”

Starks appreciated Act One’s role in making these performances accessible.

“I think it’s very important that nonprofits step up and afford kids these opportunities that they wouldn’t necessarily have otherwise,” he said. “The arts are so expansive…It’s personal. Basketball is basketball, but the arts can be singing, music, dance, drawing — whatever it might be.”

Napper, who hails from Montreal, Canada, reflected on the privilege of performing for Arizona’s students.

“Most of these kids are not exposed to this at all, and I think it’s important for them to have the living memory of what the past was like. This is our tiny little way of showing a few kids.”

Beth Maloney, Act One’s executive director, emphasized how the nonprofit ensures accessibility by covering costs for Title I schools.

“We take all of the logistics planning off of them,” she explained. “All field trips are free, including ticket and transportation expenses.”

After the show, Aleena couldn’t wait to share her excitement with friends, saying she’d tell them “how beautiful” it was and how much she hopes to attend more performances.

Starks, too, looked forward to future trips with Aleena, grateful for the opportunity to bond over the arts.

“This is the beautiful part of life," he said, smiling.

For those interested in supporting Act One’s mission, contributions can be made at ActOneAZ.org, helping bring the arts to more Arizona students.