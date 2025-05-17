The search for Patricia Woo continues as loved ones seek answers

TUCSON — It’s been nearly a month since 35-year-old Hoi Kei Woo — also known as Patricia Woo — went missing, and the search for answers continues.

Woo graduated from the University of Arizona in December with a master’s degree in business analytics after completing a16-month program. Originally from Hong Kong, she came to Tucson on a student visa.

“It's really heart wrenching when you don't have an idea of what's going on,” said Beverly Gordon, a close friend and former classmate of Woo.

Gordon and Riley Babson were part of Woo’s academic cohort, but their connection extended beyond the classroom. The two of them met Woo at the start of their business analytics program in June of 2023.

“She was just a really nice person to be around, and she was so excitable. Like, she just got excited about everything,” Gordon said.

Gordon said she and Woo talked frequently and went to dinner every other week. She added that she saw Woo and her husband the night before Woo went missing.

“She was actually the first person that talked to me because I was a little shy at the beginning,” Babson said.

Their friendship outside of school quickly blossomed.

“As a friend, she was compassionate. She was in a lot of ways, like the glue of our cohort,” Babson added.

With a cohort of about 15 students, he said they were a close-knit group.

Woo even spoke at her graduation ceremony, nominated by her academic director Gray Hunter.

“She’s a go-getter,” said Hunter, who also serves as a senior lecturer of business analytics for the Master of Science in Business Analytics program at the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management.

Her sudden disappearance has left those closest to her shaken.

“It’s like she's gone and there's no trace,” Gordon said.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Woo was last seen on April 18.

“She did tell her husband that she needed some air, some fresh air, and left the house,” said Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Gordon said that’s out of character for Woo.

“This is my first time knowing that she just said I need to take a ride,” Gordon said.

She was reported missing the following day, April 19.

“I was paralyzed and I didn't know what to do,” Gordon said.

The day after that, her car was found at Windy Point on Mount Lemmon. Her purse and phone were still inside.

Cindy Cho Patricia Woo's car

“It's sort of bittersweet. It's like, yeah, we found something of hers, but it's like one of the worst places you can find it in,” said Babson.

Then, the search began.

“We go out full force, you know it's a it's 100 miles an hour, every resource we have,” said Nanos.

After six days, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department called off the official search. But, volunteers both from private groups and from the Southern Arizona Rescue Association, have continued efforts — using drones and conducting ground searches in the area.

Nanos said there’s no indication of foul play at this point, but investigators aren’t ruling anything out. They are analyzing Woo’s phone and laptop for any notes or clues.

“You know, it's sad all the way around. If this is something where there was some self harm on her part that's tragic in and of itself,” Nanos said. “We've heard that there was some concerns from her in regards to not being able to find employment and she just graduated from UofA.”

But those who knew her say she had plans that week to talk about her job search.

“I was actually set to meet with her on Monday, virtually. And so, yeah, just a lot of disbelief,” said Hunter.

For now, the search continues. And her friends and loved ones are pleading with the public for help, urging them to check for cell phone footage or Ring cameras that could help spot Woo on Mount Lemmon during Easter weekend.

“It's very difficult and it's hard to properly grieve without knowing what's going on,” said Babson.

“There's a group of people that love her and we want her back safe and sound,” Gordon added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.