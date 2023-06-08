Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

The Salvation Army prepares for triple-digit temperature with 'Operation Chill Out'

The Salvation Army needs donations for a program that provides bottled water and other items to Tucson's homeless during the summer.
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 21:47:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army in Tucson is starting 'Operation Chill Out' as temperatures rise above 102 degrees.

Volunteers will distribute bottled water, sunscreen, and other essential items to keep Tucsonans cool.

Donations are needed and can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Hospitality House on Main Avenue seven days a week.

Safeway and Albertsons also accept donations on behalf of the organization.

"They will take those the waters on our behalf and all the cooling items. so umbrellas, dog booties, lip balm, sunscreen, hats, light color clothing," said Captain Kristy Church.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!