The Salvation Army prepares for triple-digit temperature with 'Operation Chill Out'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army in Tucson is starting 'Operation Chill Out' as temperatures rise above 102 degrees.

Volunteers will distribute bottled water, sunscreen, and other essential items to keep Tucsonans cool.

Donations are needed and can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Hospitality House on Main Avenue seven days a week.

Safeway and Albertsons also accept donations on behalf of the organization.

"They will take those the waters on our behalf and all the cooling items. so umbrellas, dog booties, lip balm, sunscreen, hats, light color clothing," said Captain Kristy Church.

