The Queen is Here! Bloom Night at Tohono Chul is tonight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For just one night every year, the Night Blooming Cereus blooms spontaneously. Tohono Chul's Gardens Manager Chris Kibler has determined tonight is the night.

Doors will open at 6 PM and remain open until 10 PM. Tomorrow at 6 AM, Tohono Chul will reopen for visitors to get a final glimpse of the blossoms until the sun wilts their petals.

These peniocerus greggii buds have been monitored carefully for nature enthusiasts near and far to be able to catch the brief, mysterious beauty of the "Queen of the Night."

There can be as little as six hours between knowing the mass bloom will occur and the actual event. The unpredictability of the event adds to the anticipation of witnessing the phenomenon.

Entry to the event is $5 for the general public and free to Tohono Chul Members. Visitors will be able to enjoy live music and food and drinks from the Garden Bistro.

There will also be the chance to view the Queen of the Night exhibit, which portrays works of art inspired by the flower. There will also be a video presentation on the Night Blooming Cereus in the Garden Pavillion.

Tohono Chul is located at 7366 N Paseo Del Norte.