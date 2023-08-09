The Play District Tucson set to expand

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson mom is bringing new adventures to families across our community through a useful online resource. The Play District has become a popular one stop shop for parents looking for things to do with their kids here at home.

Katie Yaeli is a local mom of two young boys who found herself constantly looking for new things to do with her kids. Yaeli quickly realized there wasn’t a resource out there that had all the information she was looking for. That’s when she created The Play District Tucson, which has become so popular here at home to the point where she is now expanding to Phoenix and San Diego.

Simplicity, community and fun is what The Play District Tucson is all about. Giving local families an easy way to plan out activities with their kids, one click at a time.

“I am so excited to bring that to other moms in other cities and give them that same experience to connect with their community, have self worth and create an outlet," she said.

What to do, where to eat, what places are accommodating to every child's needs and exploring a city that may be new, all in one website or social media page.

“There's so many different representations of what a family is and especially in Tucson. Tucson is so diverse. There's so many different kinds of families," said Yaeli.

The Play District Tucson is set to expand to Phoenix later this month, then to San Diego later in the year. Spending less time searching and more time with your kids is Yaeli's mission. Brining families together and hearing that it is making life easier is worth the hard work.

“It's my favorite part about it. I love hearing that what we are creating is helping other families experience their city and getting out and exploring," she said.

The Play District Phoenix is set to launch its website and social media on Aug. 15. Yaeli tells KGUN9 she hopes if you are planning a visit with your kids, you to pull up their website and make your plan based off of community input because at the end of the day, it's less time planning and more time playing.