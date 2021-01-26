The Old Pueblo wakes up to snow!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson got a little more snow early Tuesday, and not just in the mountain communities.

While the snow may be gone in some parts of Tucson, folks didn’t waste any time making memories that will last a lifetime.

“Hallelujah that we finally got some rain, and some snow,” said Steve Kaiser.

Kaiser is originally from the Midwest, but he’s lived in Tucson for almost 40 years. So he was excited when it finally came down in the Old Pueblo.

“I took a video, we have a little hummingbird feeder in the front window, and there was a little hummingbird feeding while the snow was coming down behind so it was quite nice,” he told KGUN9.

Though Kaiser wasn’t the only one going outside to see some fresh powder. Vanessa Garcia, who lives in Tucson, couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the snow falling.

“Well I did not know it would snow in Tucson. Yeah I went out and took some videos because it’s kind of a rarity here. I saw kids playing in the snow and then I saw some other people taking some videos and pictures of the snow,” she said.

Then, when Garcia went home, to a big surprise.

“I went home and the power went out and I couldn’t shower right away. I had to wait for the power to come on. I don’t know if it had anything to do with the snow or someone didn’t know how to drive in it,” she told KGUN9.

Tucson Electric Power says the outage was due to a faulty device, leaving folks without power for about an hour.

During that time it snowed on the mountains, on the valley floor, and even on the way to Benson.

All in all, it was a snowy morning, one Kaiser and Garcia will surely remember and one they hope happens again soon.

“Well I hope we get a little bit more snow,” said Garcia.

“It’s always such a great thing when we do see snow in Tucson,” added. Kaiser.

