The lights were bright for second annual Tucson Hip-Hop Awards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The lights were bright and the stage set at the Rialto Theater in downtown Tucson for the Second Annual Tucson Hip-Hop Awards.

The night was dedicated to celebrating Tucson's music scene through awards and performances from local artists like Ray Murph and Rute100.

A total of 25 awards were given out, along with a slew of other performers.

"This is my first time performing. It’s always exciting to perform, especially at Rialto. I love Rialto," said Ray Murph.

"I’m super excited. I’m always super excited to showcase my talent given that I’m from Tucson, Arizona," added Rute100.

The award show was started by local deejay Jahmar Anthony, known for his DJ skills and philanthropic work in Tucson. He wanted a way to bring the city together while showcasing talent found only in the city.

"There’s a lot of people down here working hard. A lot of people that have been working for years and it just felt like the time was right to start acknowledging those people," said Anthony.

With this year’s show also coinciding with the fiftieth anniversary of hip-hop culture, artists reflected on what hip-hop means to them before taking center stage.

"It’s like an energy, a feeling. It’s therapy. It helps people get through things, grow, be better," said local artist Chachi.

"It means the world to me honestly. Without hip-hop, I don’t know where the world would be," said Rute100.

"To me, it’s just the culture of my life," summed up Ray Murph.