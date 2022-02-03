Watch
The 'Just Between Friends' consignment sale returns offering items for children and families

The Just Between Friends children's consignment sale is back offering everything from toys to books and clothes. The sale runs from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 at the former Stein Mart location on River and Stone (4881 N. Stone Ave).
Posted at 6:46 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 08:46:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Just Between Friends children's consignment sale is back offering everything from toys to books and clothes. The sale runs from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 at the former Stein Mart location on River and Stone (4881 N. Stone Ave).

Around 500 families donated to the sale this year and during the pre-sale, organizer Shawna Wilfert said they've already sold thousands of items. Before the sale, families sign up as consignors and are able to make 60% off the item sold. Wilfert said the JBF team handles the inspection and inventory of all the items.

Shoppers can save between 50%-90% on all items including clothing, shoes, backpacks, furniture and more.

Masks are required for all shoppers. The shop will be sanitized and low-contact check out, to avoid long lines.
