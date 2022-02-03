The 'Just Between Friends' consignment sale returns offering items for children and families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Just Between Friends children's consignment sale is back offering everything from toys to books and clothes. The sale runs from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 at the former Stein Mart location on River and Stone (4881 N. Stone Ave).

Around 500 families donated to the sale this year and during the pre-sale, organizer Shawna Wilfert said they've already sold thousands of items. Before the sale, families sign up as consignors and are able to make 60% off the item sold. Wilfert said the JBF team handles the inspection and inventory of all the items.

Shoppers can save between 50%-90% on all items including clothing, shoes, backpacks, furniture and more.

Masks are required for all shoppers. The shop will be sanitized and low-contact check out, to avoid long lines.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

