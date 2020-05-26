The Gaslight Print Shop is hit with increased demand from reopening businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. -- It’s all machines on deck at The Gaslight Light Print Shop, as restaurants shift to one-use menus.

It’s located on 7004 E Broadway Boulevard.

Carla Childs, the Manager at the print shop says they might just come out of the pandemic stronger than ever, as demand continues to climb.

“As people are starting to open, we are getting pretty crazy,” Childs told KGUN9.

It’s full steam ahead at The Gaslight Print Shop.

Childs says orders have been nonstop since restaurants started reopening for dine-in services.

“Paper menus in total, were probably in the 20,000-30,000 range. Banners, we’re into the hundreds. And the stand here stickers were in the 500-600 range,” she added.

Though printing for other businesses wasn’t always their priority.

“We are owned by The Gaslight Theater and Little Anthony’s, and Grandma Tony’s and the Gaslight Music Hall, so we did all the banners out front, social media art, all the paper menus and advertising and we’ve developed stickers for the boxes for security,” said Childs.

Now their priorities have expanded with the increased demand.

So printers are running from opening to closing time.

“We’ve got a customer that called this morning that needed 1,000 menus before they opened at 11, that’s The Yard House,” she said.

They have multiple customers a day, asking for one-use menus.

Here’s how they get the job done.

“When we need a quick menu, we actually do them on the copier, but once the demand is really high into the 5,000 to 10,000 range in menus, we also have three printing presses in the back that we can get rocking,” Childs told KGUN9.

While it can get exhausting at times, Childs says she’s just happy to be helping places get back to business as usual.

“We are ready. And so we will do the best job we can to get everything done and get them up and going again,” she said.

If you would like to contact The Gaslight Print Shop, check out their information below: