The Endurance Project helps hundreds in need during the holiday season

The Endurance Project is a local nonprofit, Tucsonan Max Morris started to help those experiencing homelessness during the holiday season.

It all started about 15 years ago when Morris said a homeless person approached his car and asked for a jacket.

“My daughter was with me,," Morris said. "We decided, ‘You know what? We’ll go get you a jacket, backpack, sleeping bag, things like that.’"

"(We) made a little kit, gave it to him. A little while later, we ran into that same person again. He just told me it made a difference for him.”

Morris has continued the tradition each year since. His goal this year is to distribute 200 backpack kits.

Items in the kits include:



Backpack

Sleeping bag

Socks

Gloves

Beanies

Toiletries

Non-perishable food items

On Christmas morning, he and volunteers will get on their bikes and make deliveries to those experiencing homelessness. They will then set up at the Tucson Convention Center during the Salvation Army’s Community Christmas Mealto distribute more items.

“The things we take for granted in our daily lives, they really appreciate,” Morris said.

A backpack kit build day will be held at Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin, on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

Donations locations: