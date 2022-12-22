The Endurance Project brings hundreds of care packages to those in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For over 14 years, The Endurance Project has been giving back during the holiday season preparing care packages with essential everyday items.

And while for most, Santa Claus lives at the North Pole, with lots of elves, a big belly and rosy red cheeks.

For some Tucsonans, their Santa Claus looks a little different.

"So on Christmas morning, I’ll be at Santa Rita park with my van and trailer. We’ll all meet up, they’ll take care of packages from the van, and just fan out and deliver it to whoever needs it,” Max Morris said, President of The Endurance Project.

Every Christmas morning, Morris hands out backpacks filled with warm clothes, blankets, food, and hygiene products to those in need and nowhere to go.

”That’s somebody’s son, that’s somebody’s brother, that's somebody’s mother. You don’t know their story. All we do is give it to them. We don’t judge anyone. If you need stuff, we have it, you take it,” Morris explained.

Thursday, December 22, The Endurance Project will be hosting a care package building day at The Hop Shop from 6-7:30 p.m.

Several volunteers will come together to collect donations and prepare the backpacks for delivery on Christmas morning.

Morris's goal is to prepare at least 200 care packages.

For those who wish to help Morris and The Endurance Project, helpful donations include

backpacks, non-perishables, sleeping bags, fleece blankets, toiletries, beanies, gloves, socks, oral care, and first aid supplies.

You can find drop-off boxes, just like this one, at seven different locations- Sabino Cycles, The Hop Shop, Catalina Brewing, Bicycle Ranch, Leo Armory Laser Engraving, Massage Movement and Motion, and The Tucson Endurance Performance Center.

