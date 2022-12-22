The Bourguet bunch spreads Christmas cheer to kids at Diamond Children's Medical Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The holidays can be the most wonderful time of year, but that's not always the case for everyone.

That's why one Marana family has made it their mission to bring smiles to an unlikely place.

“This is home. So it just made sense to come back here and make sure to give back to the place that has always taken care of us and our family,” Toby Bourguet says.

Marana is where the roots of the Bourguet family have been growing for decades.

Toby Bourguet, the father of the Bourguet bunch, says reminding your children to give rather than receive, is a gift that never stops giving.

“We take a lot of pride in making sure that we are not only on the receiving end of things, but we also want to make sure that people are taken care of on many different levels throughout the community,” said Toby.

With the help from local businesses and our community, Toby and his three sons, Trenton, Treyson, and Coben were able to hand deliver over 120 gifts to the children who will be staying at Diamond Children Medical Center over the holidays.

“We know what it means to spend Christmas with your loved ones and just trying to give back to the community and use our platform not only as athletes but just human beings and try to put a smile on kid's faces,” Trenton Bourguet said.

The Bourguet family spent the last few weeks collecting donations from the Tucson and Marana community to make this Christmas miracle possible.

“A lot of times there are so many things we can't fix. There are so many things we can't make better. But providing that moment of peace or that moment of joy is really what the holidays are all about,” said Hadley Trull, Associate Director of Child Life at Diamond Children’s.

For ways to get involved in helping the kids at Diamond Children's, you can visit https://www.bannerhealth.com/services/volunteer or their Amazon Wish List.