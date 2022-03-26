The 52nd Annual Spring Street Fair coming up next weekend April 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association announced that the 2022 Spring Street Fair is back next weekend.

The 52nd Annual Spring Street Fair will take place Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3 from 10am-dusk.

The event is free and open to the public.

You can expect to see hundreds of artists from around the world, local Fourth Avenue businesses, games, delicious fair food, an and live performances.

While enjoying the street fair local non-profit organizations are being supported and promoted.

"The fair draws hundreds of thousands of people during the three-days bringing tourism, community investment, employment opportunities, promotes local culture, arts, crafts, and traditions; empowers our community; and strengthens our cultural values," FAMA Consultant Casey Anderson said.

Complimentary shuttle service is sponsored by Limoport Transportation from Downtown and University.

Sanitization stations and masks will be available.

For more information visit, fourthavenue.org.

——-

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

