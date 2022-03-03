The 2022 Tucson Bicycle Classic starts Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, The Meteor is hosting the 34th annual Tucson Bicycle Classic.

This race brings cyclists together for a three-day USA Cycling stage race starting March 4 - March 6, 2022.

Stage 1 - Time Trial is sponsored by Stone House Group. This stage will be completely new for 2022.

- Time Trial is sponsored by Stone House Group. This stage will be completely new for 2022. Stage 2 - Sahuarita/Garrett Lemire Memorial Circuit Race: starting at 6:45 am. This is a challenging 20-mile loop on La Canada, Duval Mine, Mission, and Helmet Peak Rds., distances from 15-80 miles.

- Sahuarita/Garrett Lemire Memorial Circuit Race: starting at 6:45 am. This is a challenging 20-mile loop on La Canada, Duval Mine, Mission, and Helmet Peak Rds., distances from 15-80 miles. Stage 3 - This will be a 17-50 miles bike ride with a 5.6-mile hilly loop. On Greasewood west of Pima College.

Riders must complete each stage in order to move up to the next stage.

About 600 racers will be participating from the U.S., Mexico, and Canada Tucson’s “mini” Tour de France.

After hosting the Tucson Bicycle Classic races remotely riders are ready to finally race in person.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

