'That's the Arizona Promise:' Many in-state students are able to go to college for free

Many Arizona students are now able to go to one of the three state universities — Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and University of Arizona — for free. The Arizona Promise Program is a scholarship that covers all tuition and fees for those that qualify.

John Arnold, the executive director of the Arizona Board of Regents, said this program is a way to make higher education more accessible for low income students. He said cost is definitely a barrier that students and families face when contemplating going to college.

"We will give you a scholarship for tuition and fees. all of the tuition and fees that’s the Arizona promise," he said. "The legislature passed this last year so it’s state law, if you do your part you can go to college with no tuition and fees."

To qualify, students must be Arizona residents, enroll in one of the three in-state universities and graduate high school with a minimum of a 2.5 GPA. Students must also fill out the FASFA and qualify for the maximum Pell Grant.

According to ABOR, universities are awarding the funding to students already enrolled and qualify in Spring of 2022. Arnold said this program makes it possible for people to go to college and create a strong economic future.

"We need to do a better job of getting information into the hands of parents students and teachers about how to make those decisions you know what financial aid is available, what are the academic requirements to go one to a four year institution, how do you apply," he said.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

