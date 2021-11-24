Thanksgiving travel season begins: What you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Whether you're traveling by plane or by car, the busiest travel days of the year have arrived.

The number of passengers in airports over the next couple of days is expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels. Tucson International Airport is expecting about 60,000 passengers to come through the airport through Monday, November 29.

AAA predicts about 4.2 million people will be traveling by plane, so airport officials recommend arriving to the airport as early as possible. For a smoother, stress free travel experience, TSA and airport officials are recommending that people arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Tucson International Airport's Chief Operating Officer Bruce Goetz said they are looking forward for the many passengers this year. Compared to 2020, the number of passengers is up by 50% but it's just shy of the levels in 2019.

"We are thrilled that airlines have put more seats in the market and the full planes are a testament to people wanting to fly out of our great airport," Goetz said.

TSA official Patricia Mancha said it's important to pack your patience and make sure that you didn't pack any prohibited items.

With the big holiday meal ahead, it is possible to bring certain foods with you to your destination, according to TSA.

"The good news is that you can travel with some food like pumpkin pies are allow and so are casseroles," she said. "A great way to think abou it though if you have a question, if you can spread it, spill it, pour it or pump it – 3.4 ounces.”

