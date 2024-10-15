Thank you for smoking: Sunset Glass specializes in high-end pieces, community feel

TUCSON, Ariz. — Smoke shops in Tucson and Pima County have seen a surge in police calls, with incidents up more than 40% since 2023, according to Tucson Police Department statistics.

Amidst growing scrutiny from city officials, Sunset Smoke Shop and Glass Gallery is taking a different approach to stand out in a city full of smoke shops.

Aspen Franklin-Owens, co-owner of Sunset Smoke Shop, believes that providing a unique experience is the future for brick-and-mortar businesses.

“If you’re not creating an experience for the customer, they’re just gonna order it online or go to the closest place that has what they’re looking for,” Franklin-Owens said.

Sunset Smoke Shop offers more than the typical smoke shop inventory of rolling papers, vapes, and bongs. It also hosts live glassblowing sessions and cannabis education classes.

“You get to come in, experience some live glass blowing, and see the art firsthand,” said Kyle Oliver, general manager of Sunset.

The shop plans to open a dedicated glassblowing studio next door, further expanding its offerings.

The effort to differentiate the shop comes as Tucson officials, including City Council Member Karin Uhlich, discuss new regulations that could limit the hours of operation for smoke shops.

Uhlich mentioned in a recent interview with KGUN9's Ryan Fish that, "issuance of licenses and opportunities for smoke shops [suggest] that the hours will not be 24-7.”

Despite these upcoming changes, Franklin-Owens supports increased regulations if they lead to safer neighborhoods.

“If it’s creating an unsafe environment, then something should be done about it,” he said.

Sunset’s approach emphasizes community and innovation, with Franklin-Owens and his team working to create a welcoming and distinctive environment for their customers.

“We wanted to build something that was different and had a class about it,” he explained. “Bringing the smoke shop world up to the 21st century of legalization.”