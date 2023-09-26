TFD welcomes new fire truck to Station 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) welcomed a new fire truck to its fleet Monday afternoon, as the new Engine 16 arrived at its permanent home at Station 16.
In 2022, more than 10,000 calls for assistance were handled by Station 16, which is located close to East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.
The Tucson Delivers Safer City initiative used Prop 101 funds to purchase the engine.
"Purchasing this new engine would not have been possible without the support of our generous community," the TFD tweeted.
in 2022. The engine was purchased using Prop 101 funds as part of the Tucson Delivers Safer City program— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) September 26, 2023
Purchasing this new engine would not have been possible without the support of our generous community 👏👩🚒#TFD #TucsonFire #firedepartment #Tucson #TucsonDelivers pic.twitter.com/sWzjIILVVW
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.