TFD welcomes new fire truck to Station 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) welcomed a new fire truck to its fleet Monday afternoon, as the new Engine 16 arrived at its permanent home at Station 16.

In 2022, more than 10,000 calls for assistance were handled by Station 16, which is located close to East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.

The Tucson Delivers Safer City initiative used Prop 101 funds to purchase the engine.

"Purchasing this new engine would not have been possible without the support of our generous community," the TFD tweeted.

