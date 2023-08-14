TFD: Three-alarm fire at Cross Roads Restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire at inside Cross Roads Restaurant on Sunday morning at 1:17 a.m.

The restaurant is located at the corner of 4th Avenue and 36th Street.

Engine 10 was first on the scene at 1:21 a.m. followed shortly by Engine 141 from South Tucson Fire.

Crews immediately pulled lines for a fire attack after noticing a significant amount of smoke and flames.

This fire eventually went to three alarms.

The fire was under control at 3:06 a.m.

A South Tucson firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exposure in stable condition.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.