TFD saves unconscious cat after rapid apartment blaze

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews were dispatched to an apartment fire at 11:30 a.m. today in the 6100 block of East Bellevue Street, according to a social media post from the Tucson Fire Department. Engine 7 arrived about five minutes later and reported smoke and flames coming from a first-floor unit.

Crews discovered a cat inside the apartment and rescued the animal after finding it unconscious. The department said the cat recovered after receiving oxygen on scene. Firefighters had the blaze called under control at 11:38 a.m., and one resident has been displaced.

No human injuries were reported in the department’s post. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tucson Fire Department officials asked anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.