TFD responds to water flow at UArizona Student Union

TFD
Posted at 5:01 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm at the University of Arizona Student Union.

It occurred around 3:18 p.m. when a water flow alarm went off inside a large freezer used to store food.

Students and employees evacuated safely.

Engine 3 found a broken sprinkler head inside the freezer with a light haze of smoke.

The scene is now cleared.

