TFD responds to water flow at UArizona Student Union

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm at the University of Arizona Student Union.
It occurred around 3:18 p.m. when a water flow alarm went off inside a large freezer used to store food.
Students and employees evacuated safely.
Engine 3 found a broken sprinkler head inside the freezer with a light haze of smoke.
The scene is now cleared.
