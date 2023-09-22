TFD responds to water flow at UArizona Student Union

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm at the University of Arizona Student Union.

It occurred around 3:18 p.m. when a water flow alarm went off inside a large freezer used to store food.

Students and employees evacuated safely.

Engine 3 found a broken sprinkler head inside the freezer with a light haze of smoke.

The scene is now cleared.