TFD responds to fire at Denny's restaurant on N. Freeway

The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire at the Denny's restaurant on N. Freeway on Thursday night.

The flames broke out near the kitchen at 10:50 p.m. Thursday according to TFD. Crews arrived within four minutes of the fire starting.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes of TFD's arrival. No injuries were reported as a result.

Investigators are still working to learn why the fire started.