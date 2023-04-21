TFD responds to apartment fire near 22nd and Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire at an apartment building just east of 22nd Street and Kolb Road Friday morning around 10:30 a.m.
According to TFD, all occupants are out of the apartment.
Crews ask that the public avoid the area while the scene is still active.
KGUN 9 will provide updates as information becomes available.
