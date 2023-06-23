TFD: Residents relocate after kitchen fire damages electrical box

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to an apartment kitchen fire early Friday morning.

The fire occurred around 12:19 a.m. on the 2400 block of E. Mitchell St. at a single-story apartment four-plex.

At 12:33, the fire command reported this fire under control with the help of additional units.

Two people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation, but no one was transported off-site.

Additionally, a firefighter had minor burn treatments and was later evaluated.

An electrical box that supplies power to all four units was damaged due to the fire and several residents had to relocate as it was being repaired.

TFD says they are working on identifying the cause of the fire.

