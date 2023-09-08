Watch Now
TFD rescues puppy from car crash

Posted at 5:58 PM, Sep 07, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a car crash in which the car was turned upside down.

Before leaving the scene, the driver informed witnesses that their dog was trapped underneath the car.

As Ladder 4 arrived on the scene, the puppy, a pug-beagle mix, was quickly rescued from the car.

Crews rescued, treated and wrapped the dog's injured right front leg before taking it to Pima Animal Care Center.

The dog has already found a new home and is recovering, according to TFD.

