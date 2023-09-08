TFD rescues puppy from car crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a car crash in which the car was turned upside down.
Before leaving the scene, the driver informed witnesses that their dog was trapped underneath the car.
As Ladder 4 arrived on the scene, the puppy, a pug-beagle mix, was quickly rescued from the car.
Crews rescued, treated and wrapped the dog's injured right front leg before taking it to Pima Animal Care Center.
The dog has already found a new home and is recovering, according to TFD.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube