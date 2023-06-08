TFD releases yearly report: record number of calls for service in 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Despite staffing shortages, the Tucson Fire Department responded to a record number of calls, over 100,000, for the first time in 2022. There are plans to alleviate the shortage with the incoming classes of firefighters.

The report also shared the number of call responses by Ward.

WARD 1- 15,004

WARD 2- 16,122

WARD 3- 19,613

WARD 4- 9,944

WARD 5- 13,054

WARD 6- 18,977

Those were calls between the first day of January through the last day of December in 2022. In 2022 they also launched their Drone Program, which is used for situations like finding hikers in hard-to-reach areas or investigating chemical spills.

The Tucson Fire Department also responded to several notable emergencies.



Randolph Golf Course Golf Cart Storage Fire

Rural Metro Mutual Aid Fire at Recycling Plant

Sentinel Peak Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

Salpointe Catholic High School Fire Cause Investigation

Recycle Plant Fire- Miracle Mile and I-10

Those are just some of the highlights, but the full report can be viewed here.

